Even the most famous and paid influencers on the web run into really terrible gaffes. It was like that for Chiara Ferragni that by mistake on his Instagram profile he has revealed the name of the son of Francesca Ferragni, his sister. The aunt, by mistake and unwittingly, revealed how she will be called her nephew. And her gaffe did not go unnoticed.

Credit: fraferragni – Instagram

Aunt Chiara accidentally revealed the name of her nephew, perhaps because she is very excited since in a few weeks she will become aunt for the first time. It all happened during the baby shower organized for her sister and future husband Riccardo Nicoletti, who will soon become parents for the first time.

Obviously the whole party was told on social media. In the Stories shared by all the Ferragni family we see the couple in seventh heaven for the party organized in a Milanese farmhouse. They didn’t know anything, the family members decided to give the couple a nice surprise.

All the guests wished the couple their best wishes. And Aunt Chiara, who had to interrupt her speech several times because she was visibly moved, also intervened. By mistake, however, revealing the name of the little one who will arrive in a few days.

I wish you and Riky to enjoy every moment to the fullest because when Edo is with you life will have flavor and meaning.

Credit: fraferragni – Instagram

Name of Francesca Ferragni’s son revealed not only by Chiara, but also by Valentina

Not only did Chiara Ferragni pronounce the name of the incoming grandson, then publishing the video of the intervention in her Stories. The third sister Ferragni also clearly marked it.

Nobody paid any attention to it at the moment. But nothing escapes on social media. Who knows what the parents think of the colossal spoiler!