Chiara Ferragni’s La Fenice returns in profit with 1.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates

Influencerlover of social media, content creator, but not only: the economic empire ofdigital businesswoman par excellence, followed on Instagram with over 25 million followers, Chiara Ferragni, returns to shine after a 2020 of hiccups. His Phoenixa company in which it holds 32.5% of the shares, has in fact filed a 2021 definitely positiveby registering a useful of 1.9 million, beating market expectations and the budget put on the table which expected a profit of 700 thousand euros.





In 2020 the red it had reached 3.4 million. To reveal the accounts of the company is MF which underlines how the 4 million euros of the “divorce” with the footwear entrepreneur had weighed on the losses of the pandemic year Pasquale Morgesewhich produced “Chiara Ferragni” brand shoes.

But not just growing profits. The royalties on trademarks and the e-ecommerce sales also pushed de The Phoenix: the financial statements unanimously approved by the Ferragni shareholders, the venture capital Paolo Barletta, which holds 45% of the capital, and Pasquale Morgese who owns 27.5%, recorded 7 million euro of revenuei, compared to 1.2% in 2020. Over 3.3 million of 2021 revenues came from royalties, while more than 2.2 million from e-commerce. Finally, the shareholders’ meeting reads on MF, has decided to allocate the entire profit to partial coverage of losses past.

