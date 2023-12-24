Ferragni ready to shift the blame onto his right-hand man Damato?

Even today the Corriere della Sera deals with the Chiara Ferragni story. According to the Milanese newspaper, the identification of a scapegoat is being considered. The hypothesis put forward in a very ironic piece by Renato Franco is that of Fabio Maria Damato.



Corriere della Sera describes him like this: “A very powerful man in the Ferragnez household since 2017, he is general manager of The Blonde Salad (the company born from the blog of the same name) and of Chiara Ferragni Collection; he has also carved out the role of trusted “adviser” for her outfits; he is what the influencer defines as “her right and left arm””. According to Franco, “he could be the right person, it seems – it was written about in unsuspecting times – that Fedez and Fabio Maria Damato are not that into each other”.

Chiara Ferragni has “betrayed the pact of trust that binds her to her followers. She has dropped her mask, revealing to them that she is actually a company and thinks as such”. Then with the apology video she “made another false step, proving to be fake”. She makes no concessions to the digital entrepreneur overwhelmed by the scandal of 'designer' pandori Maria Angela Polesana, the professor at the Iulm University of Milan who has made Chiara Ferragni a subject of study.

Teacher of Media Sociology, author in 2017 of the essay published in the Mediascapes magazine 'Chiara Ferragni: the simulated body' and of the recent volume 'Influencer and social media' (Franco Angeli editore), the academic to over 600 students of the Milanese university who follow his courses teaches – he tells Adnkronos – to “think critically about the management that influencers have of their image. One of the themes to which I dedicate the most space in my lessons is authenticity”, or rather the characteristic that ” differentiates them from traditional testimonials”. And exactly what Chiara Ferragni fell for.

Leaving aside the administrative and criminal implications, in terms of the relationship with her followers the scandal of the 'solidarity' pandori for the digital entrepreneur is a real “debacle, which drags with it the memory of a whole other series of slip-ups that they involved her and her husband. Having underestimated the importance of the value dimension, on which she had built her 'brand', is a crazy boomerang for her, which will also expose her to boycott actions and abandonment by many sponsors “A betrayal of trust that is not easy to overcome, which will leave a stain on his reputation”, warns the IULM professor.

