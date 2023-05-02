Over the last few hours, Chiara Ferragni has ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the web. Some haters have returned to target the digital entrepreneur and have hurled heavy accusations at her. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of influencers most loved talks in the world. In one way or another, the digital entrepreneur is always the subject of much chatter on the net. In fact, following the numerous rumors regarding an alleged sentimental crisis with her husband Fedez, the influencer has returned to attract theAttention on itself. This time it was one that made her the protagonist of a gossip photo published by herself on her Instagram profile.

In the image in question, Ferragni appears in the foreground, beautiful and smiling as always, with an outfit that suits her a lot. Despite this, the shot in question was not appreciated by many users who wanted to emphasize his excessive thinness. In fact, according to some, Fedez’s wife is anything but a example to follow for teenagers as its physical form could be dangerous for their mental and physical health.

It goes without saying that the well-known digital entrepreneur’s post was inundated with numerous negative comments in which someone called his physique “too thin”. Indeed, someone else has argued that the influencer can suffer eating disorders or health problems. For example these were the words written by a hater:

But you’re anorexic, get help from a nutritionist.

Currently Fedez’s wife has not yet released any declaration regarding the matter. However, this does not exclude that in the next few hours the woman could break her silence and replicate to the numerous accusations he has received.