The entrepreneur and model is in the French capital for the fashion week

Chiara Ferragni is in Paris these days to attend the fashion week of the French capital. The Italian model, entrepreneur and influencer is conquering everyone with her bold looks and new trends on offer. As always, she is documenting everything on social media, starting from the location where she is staying these days.

It goes without saying that Chiara Ferragni sta has chosen one of the most luxurious hotels in Paris for his stay in Paris: the Hôtel de Crillon. It is one of the most important and beautiful hotels in the world located in one of the historic buildings of the Place de la Concorde, therefore in the center. Built in 1758, the Hôtel de Crillon was built at the behest of King Louis XV. What was previously a luxurious private home of the Counts de Crillon, has been a luxurious hotel since 1909.

Source: Instagram

Chiara Ferragni is staying in a suite

Chiara Ferragni is staying in an exclusive suite located on the second floor. The room measures 73 square meters with a separate sitting room, a king-size bedroom and an all-marble bathroom. At one time this room was used by the counts as a private chapel and in fact it still retains that initial setting today. A truly exclusive room that obviously not everyone can afford: do you want to know how much it costs per night? Well the figure is around 8,000 euros.

Suffice it to say that a night in a normal hotel room costs around 1,400. Really considerable figures even if the experience is truly breathtaking.

Meanwhile Chiara Ferragni at the fashion shows she is showing up with very eccentric looks that are making a lot of talk about her. The fashion blogger in one of the latest photos posted on Instagram she showed up in a hotel in Paris wearing only a wide white coat and a pair of fishnet stockings, once again for the Schiaparelli brand. And, under the coat, only the black bra and tights. There is no trace of the briefs.