The ring shown off by the digital entrepreneur has a shocking price to say the least: here’s how much it’s worth

Chiara Ferragni never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers due to the wonderful look she showed off during the first live show of X Factor. Let’s discover all the details of his outfit together.

Chiara Ferragni present at the first live of X Factor with a look that left everyone speechless. For this occasion, the digital entrepreneur she opted for a breathtaking look that is causing a lot of talk, especially regarding the price. However, what has attracted the attention of the most curious is without a shadow of a doubt the ring which has a value that is nothing short of stratospheric.

On the occasion of the first live show of X Factor Chiara Ferragni decided to show off a monochromatic dress. In detail, the digital entrepreneur wore a tight-fitting brown long-sleeved dress. The simplicity of the outfit was then enriched with a series of accessories that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of her millions of followers.

Chiara Ferragni has in fact decided to embellish the look she showed off for the first live show X Factor with a series of precious jewels. Among many accessories worn, the wonderful ring bearing the Cartier signature certainly did not go unnoticed: hold on tight because it has a mind-boggling price to say the least.

The ring that the digital entrepreneur showed off is a Pantera model and is part of the collection Cartier. In detail, the ring is characterized by the presence of 4 emeralds and 298 brilliant-cut diamonds. All this gives the ring a price that is nothing short of shocking. Perhaps not everyone knows, in fact, that it costs more than 76 thousand euros.