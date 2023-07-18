On the occasion of his sister Francesca Ferragni’s bachelorette party, Clare Ferragni she allowed herself a few days of relaxation in Mykonos. On the occasion of the event preceding the wedding, the Ferragni sisters stayed in a luxury resort and needless to say that they ended up in the crosshairs of controversy within a very few hours. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The three sisters celebrated the event preceding their future wedding in a luxury resorts which is not affordable for everyone. Indeed it seems that the cost of a night in the location in Mykonos is dizzying. However, what brought the influencer to the center of the controversy was the fact that there is the possibility that Fedez’s wife managed not to pay for her stay.

The wedding of Chiara Ferragni’s sister

Frances Ferragni Chiara Ferragni’s sister will get married on September 9, 2023. Her future husband is Riccardo Nicoletti. Their love story it has lasted for many years. Together they also gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. the wedding will be celebrated at Gazzolain the province of Piacenza, in the Castle of Rivalta