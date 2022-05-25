Over the last few hours the baby shower on the occasion of the arrival of the first child of Francesca Ferragni and her partner. During the surprise party organized by the sisters, Chiara Ferragni became the protagonist of a gaffe by accidentally revealing the first name of his grandson. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Chiara Ferragni ends ends again in the center of gossip. This time it was one that made the influencer the protagonist of a gossip gaffe that she did during the baby shower organized on the occasion of her arrival grandson.

A few days ago. Francesca Ferragni went to theFarmhouse Cascina Resta on the outskirts of Milan finding a beautiful one surprise organized by the sisters Chiara and Valentina Ferragni. All of hers was waiting for her for the baby shower on the occasion of the arrival of her firstborn family.

Over the course of the evening, Fedez’s wife decided to read a speech very exciting that she wrote herself for her sister. However, she accidentally missed the baby’s name. These were his words:

I wish you and Riky to enjoy every moment to the fullest because when Edo is with you life will have flavor and meaning.

L’episode in question was taken up through the mobile phone and then immediately published on social networks where it went viral within a few hours. According to the words used by Chiara Ferragni during her speech, the diminutive “Edo” should refer to the name “Edward“.

Chiara Ferragni’s sister pregnant: the announcement

Francesca Ferragni had announced hers first pregnancy through his Instagram profile, exactly the last one December 28, 2021. The eldest of the Ferragni sisters had published one photo which portrayed her with her beautiful baby bump.