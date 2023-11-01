Chiara Ferragni as Sharon Stone: repeat the scene from “Basic Instinct”

The social controversy over Chiara Ferragni explodes after the influencer, on the occasion of Halloween, decided to dress up as Sharon Stone, replicating the famous hot scene from Basic Instinct.

The digital entrepreneur, who organized a party on the evening of Tuesday 31 October, shared on her profile Instagram with almost 30 million followers, some shots that portrayed her in the role of Catherine, the protagonist of the controversial film by Paul Verhoeven, played by Sharon Stone.

In a subsequent film, also posted on social media, Chiara Ferragni also replicates the interrogation scene, i.e. the one in which the character played by Sharon Stone crosses her legs, making everyone present notice the absence of underwear.

“I had to recreate this iconic moment” wrote the influencer in the caption of the video, which, however, was not appreciated by everyone.

“She doesn’t even have Sharon Stone’s nails” comments one user. And again: “Sharon, an unprecedented icon, a sexy scene, not a vulgar top, this post instead is just crude.”

Someone even advises Chiara Ferragni to open an Onlyfans profile. The video, which went viral, was nevertheless appreciated by numerous followers.