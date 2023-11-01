On the occasion of Halloween 2023, the influencer repeats Catherine Tramell’s iconic scene. Immediately the controversy on the web

Editorial board

Chiara Ferragni he did it again. During a sumptuous Halloween party in Milan, she amazed everyone by transforming herself into a cinematic icon: Sharon Stone in her unforgettable performance as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct. And the choice of disguise, it seems, was more than apt: the personification of such a seductive and dangerous figure has in fact caught everyone’s attention. The video published on social channels, the famous one in which Sharon Stone crosses her legs during an interrogation, has gone around the web. A legendary scene, the re-enactment of which led to over half a million reactions within a few hours of publication. Inevitably, though, and like clockwork, the overwhelming success led to a series of comments and controversies on social media.

See also The 7 Latin soccer players who broke it this weekend in Europe the scene — The influencer wore an elegant white sheath dress high neck, combined with a blazer of the same color; her hair tied in a bun. But the biggest surprise came when he re-enacted the scene he made immortal Sharon Stone with Basic Instinct: the disturbing crossing of the legs which, however, was in Ferragni’s video pixelated for obvious reasons.

the controversies — An evidently playful intent. In the comments, in fact, Ferragni explained that he certainly had no intention of compete with the actress. The performance was just part of the fun associated with Halloween night, in a role-playing game and an opportunity to show off extraordinary costumes with friends. Nothing more. But that wasn’t enough appease the haters. Someone writes “She overlapped them with ease without being vulgar. There is no comparison!”. And another, simply: “cringe”. Yet another commented: “Attempt to be sexy like Sharon Stone: failed and unattainable.” “It looks like one 50 year old sciura“. There are even those who suggest that she open a relationship OnlyFans channel. However, most users remained surprised and enchanted. The “crazy” and the “fantastic” are aplenty. And the goal of making people talk about it was definitely achieved. See also First she suffers, then she is cynical with super Shields: Milan goes to Belgrade