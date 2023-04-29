Chiara Ferragni’s glamorous life is not immune from moments of difficulty, sadness, emotional breakdowns. This was revealed by the influencer herself by answering a question from a fan on Instagram.

“I am human and like everyone I have moments of down, insecurity and sadness,” she wrote. Ferragni then added her personal remedy against these negative moods, giving advice to fans: “In these moments what helps me is to think of how many other times I’ve felt like this in my life and all the beautiful things that I then did or it happened to me, even when I thought it would be worse ”.

In short, the philosophy of the glass half full is not so wrong, it can be a good starting point, always remembering that it is essential to rely on the right people: “Things are always better and less serious than they seem on gray days. The important thing is then to have people we can count on when we need support ”, she concluded.