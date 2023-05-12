Without a shadow of a doubt, a Clare Ferragni always likes to wear super designer looks. In fact, the digital entrepreneur never gives up on a luxurious style on every occasion. While almost everything is known about her about her life, many of her have never seen her swimwear. Among the latter, a designer bathrobe stands out. But how much is it? Let’s find out all the details together.

Chiara Ferragni is one of theinfluencers most loved and talked about in the world. Together with Fedez and her children Leone Vittoria, the digital entrepreneur always involves all the fans in her daily moments. While waiting for the release of the new season “The Ferragnez”, the fashion blogger dedicates a lot of time to her own family. For example, last night he took a bath with his daughter Victory and not even on such an intimate occasion did he give up on style.

Fedez’s wife showed herself in matching bathrobe to that of his second daughter. It is a super trendy model belonging to the fashion house Versace, one of the most loved by the digital entrepreneur. To be precise, we are talking about the “I ♡ Baroque” model in pink and featuring the terry fabric.

The protagonist is theiconic logo on the cuffs, waistband and pockets. But how much will Ferragni have paid to add this item of clothing to her dream wardrobe? On the official Versace website, the bathrobe in question is priced at 450 euros. However, Vittoria also appeared with a look very similar to that of her mother.

It is a red pattern always signed Versace, decorated with the “La Greca” motif and characterized by theiconic print on the belt and on the pockets. We are most likely talking about a custom garment for girls as it is not sold in the children’s section of the brand’s official profile.