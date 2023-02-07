Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni’s monologue at the Festival: full text

During the first evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival today, February 7, the co-host alongside Amadeus Chiara Ferragni held a monologue in which she addressed some issues very dear to her, such as the fight against violence against women. In particular, Ferragni read a letter written to herself, accompanied by the piano. The well-known influencer also announced that she will donate her entire fee for Sanremo 2023 to charity, to the DIRE association. Here is the full text of the monologue pronounced by the digital entrepreneur this evening on the Ariston stage:

Hello baby, I decided to write you a letter. Every time I think of you I feel like crying. Maybe because I miss you or I would like to let you out a little more. Show you what my life is now. Lots of people know me, even if not everyone really likes me. But I finally like myself. Want to know a little about your future? I’ve always tried to make you proud. What I do I do for the little girl I was. At any stage of my life there was one thought in my head: I didn’t feel enough.

Every time I thought something bad about myself I thought about you too and you don’t deserve it. I want to tell you that you are enough and always have been. All those times you didn’t feel beautiful or smart enough, you were. It will happen again, this is one of those moments. The most important challenges are with ourselves.

Let’s talk about your life. As you grow up, you will have all sorts of experiences. Enjoy the wind, even moments of anxiety. Cry, get angry, yell if you have to. They are part of you. Experience the roller coaster to the fullest, both when you go down and when you slowly climb up and the top never seems to arrive. We try to drive fear away, but it will often be with you. You’ll have to jump. I’ve learned that if one thing scares you, it’s the right one. Only by taking risks can you win against the insecurities in your head. We all have fragile writing on our skin.

I have two splendid children. I won’t tell you anything about Faith, I don’t want to take away the surprise of discovering true love. You will become a mother too, but you will always be the same person, with the usual doubts and insecurities. Will it be easy to be a parent? Never. It will be the hardest job of all. You will often feel guilty about being away from your children. Our society has taught us that when you become a mother you are just a mother. It makes you feel guilty. A treatment that is never reserved for working men.

If you will always do your best for your children, you are a good mother, even if not perfect. She always celebrates your successes, even small ones. Never belittle yourself. As a woman you will face many battles, you will read hundreds of comments that will remind you of normalized sexism. Being a woman is not a limit, always fight to change things. I’m trying, even now. I would like to hug you and tell you that in the end everything will be fine and yes, I’m proud of you.

Streaming and TV

We saw Chiara Ferragni’s monologue at the Sanremo Festival 2023, but where to see the singing festival on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.50 pm) on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1, 101 of Sky). It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free platform (subject to registration) RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.

