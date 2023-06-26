The look chosen by the influencer and entrepreneur for the Hublot-branded event.

A few days ago Clare Ferragni she went to France and many have wondered why. Finally, the reason for his trip was revealed. The influencer attended the weblog event Hublot in Cape Estel. On this occasion, the watchmaker, one of the most famous in the world, presented the newest addition to the collection, the Big Bang Unic Sky Blue.

For the evening Hublot invited many friends and ambassadors of the brand, including precisely Clare Ferragni who was the testimonial of the 2021 advertising campaign.

Source: Instagram

Among the many luxury items Clare Ferragni does not disdain watches. The businesswoman owns several rolex which he often also shows off in many photos he posts on social media.

There is no shortage of designer models either Hublot. The latest shown on social media is the piece from the Spirit of Big Bang collection, to be precise the King Gold Diamonds.

A few days ago it was published by Chiara on social media and the basic model starts at 30,000 euros.

For the event that took place in France, obviously, particular attention was paid to the look since Chiara Ferragni is known above all for her elegance. For the occasion, the entrepreneur showed off a signed dark blue dress bally. The skirt was wraparound with a maxi slit and a golden logo. The cost? 2,300 euros.

Then there’s the long-sleeved oversized shirt with classic buttons and small side vents. Also in this case the cost reaches 2,500 euros. To complete the outfit a pair of white sandals whose brand is unknown and a designer mini bag The Attic. When Chiara opted for a wet-effect collected look for her hair.

In short, once again our Chiara Ferragni demonstrated her elegance and looked really beautiful in this event of the watchmaking house.