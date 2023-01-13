The model and influencer would have requested not to be photographed with colleagues and in a private room.

Clare Ferragni will be one of the protagonists to the next San Remo Festival which will take place in the theatre Ariston from 7 to 11 February. The model and influencer will join Amadeus during the first and last evening.

Yet among the insiders there would be those who already turn up their noses at the too much diva attitude so much so that the nickname of “Clare Majesty”.

According to various rumors, he would have attracted some criticism around him for a series of rather singular requests. Apparently he would have demanded a sort of private room near the press room to be able to relax between one interview and another. She would then have claimed not to be photographed in the company of the other female presenters at the event, but only alone. In short, a true diva attitude that is not going down well with many people who revolve around the Sanremo Festival.

Chiara Ferragni will donate the entire cachet to an association against violence against women

Just yesterday, however, Chiara announced that she will donate the entire cachet foreseen for her participation in the Sanremo Festival to the association To saywhich deals with fighting the violence against women.

“I got to know the president of DiRe and some of the operators who work in the field every day, they are the true heroines who have convinced me even more to start this path which I hope will evolve in the coming years. Thanks also to Rai and Amadeus without whom this initiative would not have been possible” – the words of Ferragni.

She did not reveal the amount of the donation, which has already been paid in full to the association that supports women, but it is clear that this new commitment is particularly close to her heart.

Second Republic Clare Ferragni for participation in the two evenings he would have received a fee of 100 thousand euros. It is not clear whether they were all donated to the association or not.