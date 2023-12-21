Chiara Ferragni and the apology video: “Copied by a Palestinian activist”

Was the video in which Chiara Ferragni apologized for the Balocco affair copied? This is what some users claim who noticed a parallel between the influencer's video and a reel of a Palestinian activist published a few days earlier.

Indeed, if compared, the two videos appear very similar, starting from the protagonists' outfits. Both, in fact, are wearing a gray sweater with a collar. Furthermore, both Chiara Ferragni and Salma Shawa, this is the name of the Palestinian activist, have their hair tied back and show a little makeup. The framing is also quite similar.

The difference is obviously in the contents. The Palestinian activist, who published the video on December 16th, two days before Ferragni's, talks about the war between Israel and Hamas, while the influencer talks about the story that involved her personally.

There is no evidence, however, that Chiara Ferragni was inspired by Salma Shawa's video. Also because, as explained by Enrica Chiccio, the armor chromist cited by Elly Schlein in an interview with Vogue, the choice of gray color is not random.

“If the spirit of the message is to simulate displeasure, in this case gray is the ideal color since in his specific case, it contrasts with the warm and bright colors of his complexion. But I would have kept my usual colors” declared the expert.