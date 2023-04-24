Chiara Ferragni 15 years old: “I wanted to look like Christina Aguilera”

Chiara Ferragni posts a photo of her 15-year-old in the Caribbean on social media, revealing that at the time she wanted to look like the singer Christina Aguilera.

The influencer, in fact, has published on his profile Instagram the image writing: “This photo of me at 15 makes me die laughing: I wanted to look like Christina Aguilera”.

Subsequently, the digital entrepreneur returned to the subject in a story. “Guys, however, the photo I just posted makes me laugh too much: I was 15 years old and I was on vacation and at the time I was, as I am now, after all, but before that I was really into Christina Aguilera and on the beach there was this girl who used to do braids and so I thought I’d do them thinking I looked like her”.

“I hadn’t taken into account, however, that my hair was too short and therefore more or less ten braids came out. The result was not what we hoped for” concluded Chiara Ferragni.