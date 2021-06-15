A carefree day of games for Chiara Ferragni who, together with her sister Francesca, some friends and Fedez’s father, accompanied Leone to the various attractions of Gardaland. In the stories of the influencer all the fun of the firstborn of the Ferragnez house.

A lovely day among the various attractions of Gardaland. So Chiara Ferragni spent a few hours with his Lion between rides and trains in the company of his father-in-law, his sister Francesca and some friends.

The day was then immortalized by the influencer, where the little one Lion he is very happy to try different games with his mother in the big one park entertainment.

At the end of the day, Lion falls asleep very tired in the arms of Chiara.

A day at the amusement park

“Gardaland we love you so much ”he writes in one of his Instagram stories Chiara Ferragni, in this afternoon spent among the various attractions in the huge amusement park.

In the stories sponsored by the influencer you see the little one Lion while having fun without ever stopping, going from one carousel to another in the company of his mother, grandfather, aunt Francesca Ferragni and some friends of the mother.

so, between carriages of Cinderella, trains of Peppa Pig e and many other games, Chiara Ferragni she is super amused and happy to accompany her son around the park.

The nap in the arms of the mother

In his stories Chiara Ferragni says he attended Gardaland since his childhood. A tradition that now passes to his son, with whom, writes the influencer, he spent a perfect day, which ends with the little Lion exhausted and asleep.

In fact, at the end of the tour of the various games, the little one is short of energy, and in the stories very sweet scenes appear in which the elder brother of Victory he indulges in a refreshing nap in his mother’s arms Chiara, who carries him in her arms and hugs him with love.