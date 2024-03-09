There are those who criticized Ferragni and Fedez for their display of wealth, while others instead praised their commitment to achieving this success.

In mid-November last year, Chiara Ferragni And Fedez they have finally fulfilled their dream of living in a penthouse in Milan. A tailor-made project that has seen them engaged since the summer of 2021, when they announced the purchase of a property to be refurbished entirely according to their wishes. They seem like very distant times, yet only a few months have passed.

The penthouse is spread over several levels and boasts a surface area of over 300 square meters. Inside, in addition to a spacious living area and a cutting-edge kitchen, there is a walk-in closet the size of a studio apartment, a private cinema and an equipped gym. Of course, there is also a panoramic terrace with a very suggestive view of the city. Needless to say, this is a millionaire investment.

According to an investigation by 'L'Espresso', the apartment was purchased by the Sisterhood company, whose only shareholder is Chiara Ferragni, for a cost of 10.8 million euros, VAT included. This is a considerable sum, which makes this penthouse one of the most expensive properties in Milan. Given the couple who bought it and worked on it, we couldn't expect otherwise.

The choice to register the attic in the name of a company rather than the two owners could be linked to various reasons, including tax or privacy issues. However, we cannot know with certainty what the main motivation was. Surely, like many other situations of this type, it relates to a tax reason.

Beyond the economic and legal issues that have been at the center of rumors, investigations and serious blows to their image for months, especially for Chiara Ferragni, what matters is that this penthouse represents the fulfillment of a dream for the Ferragnez family. A place where they can live their daily lives together with their children Leone and Vittoria, surrounded by comfort and ease. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez's house, however, is not just a physical place, but also a symbol of their success. A perfect setting for life as an influencer and digital entrepreneur, for better or for worse, at the center of media attention.

