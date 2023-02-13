The author of the video documenting the dispute between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez reveals the truth about what happened in Sanremo

During the fifth and last evening of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they became the protagonists of an alleged quarrel. The reason is linked to the kiss between the Milanese rapper and Rosa Chemical followed by a scolding from the co-host. But what really happened behind the scenes? Let’s find out the whole truth together.

Over the last few hours, the web has done nothing but talk about the alleged quarrel between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on the stage of the Ariston Theater. It all started from the moment Rosa Chemical she kissed the Milanese rapper. Documenting the dispute was a video released on social media by Frederick Taddia.

To reveal further details on what happened between the spouses behind the scenes of the singing festival conducted by Amadeus was the same author of the video. As reported by torrefatte.news, the man explained:

I laughed because the first sentence Fedez had said as soon as he arrived on stage was amazing. I laughed because the answer Chiara had given was a masterpiece. Then I laughed because it was a show within a show, unexpected and surreal. I laughed because someone like me, who has been pissed off with women a million times, couldn’t help but feel infinite tenderness for Fedez’s gaze and tone.

According to his taleit seems that Ferragni has been very professional as she has been able to maintain the calm while talking to Fedez:

I laughed because Chiara, who may or may not like it, has a rare professionalism, and she has maintained this professionalism in a complex moment by ignoring every other instinct. I laughed because it wasn’t open heart surgery and it’s good to remember that, always playing down. And I laughed because it’s been since I was a teenager that I haven’t heard so much about lemons.

However, many wonder if Tallia is still in possession of the video but he himself declared that he had it deleted. These were hers words: