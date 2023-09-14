Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the truth about the dispute in Sanremo

After months of rumors, indiscretions and suspicions, the truth has finally arrived about what happened at the 2023 Sanremo Festival between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni.

This is revealed in the special episode of The Ferragnez, available from midnight today, Thursday 14 September 2023, on Amazon Prime.

In the first part of the program – there are spoilers below – Chiara Ferragni’s preparation, but also the emotion and fear of not making it to the Sanremo Festival, is told.

The first evening goes smoothly, while on the last the unthinkable happens. Fedez is brought on stage by Rosa Chemical with the two exchanging a passionate kiss on live TV.

Fedez then joins Chiara Ferragni on the Ariston stage. She takes him back: “But did you make out with him?”. “He put his tongue in my mouth,” replies the singer. “Thank goodness you didn’t have to do anything.” Amadeus tries to play down the situation by laughing. “I’m sorry,” adds Fedez. “I told you not to mess up…”. “Can you not get mad at me?” replies the rapper.

The influencer returns to the dressing room angry: “What two assholes, we really can’t take him anywhere.”

“I was very nervous about what he might have done – explains Ferragni in a video – I had asked him to be there just for me, without doing something that could put me in difficulty. He just had to applaud me like I did on many occasions. He told me yes and it wasn’t like that.”

“As an artist he can do what he wants, I will always respect his wishes, but as a partner I wanted his support. Whoever was supposed to reassure me, scared me a little. I was sad, angry, disappointed. Everyone gave me love and support and he didn’t at that moment. It was very difficult” adds the influencer underlining that “it was difficult to go back on that stage without shaking”.

The Festival ends and family and friends join Chiara Ferragni in the dressing room. Fedez is also there, on the sidelines, who decides to leave: “I say goodbye to you guys, have a good evening.”

She asks her to stay, but Fedez insists. “He realized how shocked and angry I was but he was the only one who couldn’t stay close to me. There are many things he could do to fix things but it must start from him” states Chiara Ferragni. The episode, therefore, ends with the two who, returning to Milan, clarify each other.