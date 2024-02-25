Riccardo Signoretti reveals the behind the scenes of Ferragni and Fedez's Valentine's Day dinner at Carlo Cracco. Behind the red petals lies a heated argument that could change their fate.

The journalist and director of the weekly “Nuovo”, Riccardo Signoretti, reveals the background on the alleged separation between Fedez And Chiara Ferragni, suggesting that the situation did not suddenly worsen. According to Signoretti, it had been rumored for some time that Fedez slept in the guest bedroom and that the couple lived separately in the house.

The tension, already palpable, would have increased after a dinner organized for Valentine's Day by the well-known chef Carlo Cracco in Milan. The presence of rose petals and a laid table, as shown in Fedez's stories, contrasted with the image of marital harmony. Signoretti indicates that there may have been an agreement in advance with the restaurant for dinner. In fact, it seems that there was a fairly lively discussion after dinner. The situation seems to be confusing, with a lot of rumors and speculation going around.

Furthermore, the journalist reveals other rumors about the Ferragnez family, suggesting that Fedez may already be looking for a new home. The journalist states:

It seems like he's just somewhere else. I also read that he is already looking for a house and that he has a budget of 17 thousand euros a month for rent.

However, it is not just a question of residence, but could also concern Fedez's professional future. According to a friend of Signoretti, Fedez seems to have an interest in developing a musical career in the United States. The intention would be to move or travel to more often Floridawhere he would already have important contacts in the music industry.

It would be a very important manager of a car company, married to a singer who would have offered him support to restart or deepen his musical career in Florida. The possibility of a new professional and personal life in the United States could lead Fedez to explore new opportunities. Fedez is ready to open the door to a new chapter in his life, both on a personal and professional level.