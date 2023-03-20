Fedez and Chiara Ferragni publish stories and photos of the party designed specifically for little Leo who turned 5 yesterday. The little sister Vittoria, an active participant in the party, is also inevitable. But just during the photo moment, there is a hitch: during the blowing out of the candles, Fedez approaches the cake to blow Leone but pushes the cake and it is about to fall. Fortunately, Fedez was quick to block it and an entertainer immediately intervened to restore order. She pie saves.

On his Instagram page, the rapper has published some shots of the whole family in front of two colored cakes with the writing of the children’s names. “Leone & Vittoria’s birthday party” he writes under the post but this raises doubts: is the party for Leone’s birthday or both? In fact, among the comments, the doubts of the users who write for clarifications are rampant. “I don’t understand why they also celebrated in Vittoria since the birthday is on March 23” .