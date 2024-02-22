In the chaos of social media, some hypotheses emerge regarding the separation of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: according to some it is all a fiction to get people talking about them again.

Many public figures use marketing strategies that involve their private lives to generate public interest and engagement. For this reason, many fans question their separation and begin to think that it is all a fiction. In this way they would distract users from the old Balocco issue, which does not yet seem to be completely overcome, but would keep Chiara Ferragni and its Fedez always in the spotlight.

This morning an indiscretion from 'Dagospia' reported that the singer has left the house he shared with his family in Milan, to City Life, last Sunday and never returned. When Chiara Ferragni found herself in difficulty, Fedez proved less available, complaining that his legal problems were also damaging his business. It was a difficult situation, with Fedez increasing the tension while Chiara tried to maintain calm.

In response to this revelation, Chiara Ferragni uttered four enigmatic words: “All the bad luck I…” Her followers, peering between the lines, interpreted it as a sort of implicit confirmation of the news.

But there are those who think it's all a setup. In fact, here is what 'Leggo' reports, which has collected the opinions of users and part of the press:

How to get the public back on your side? Hard to say. The couple's possible divorce could save what can be saved. As? Distracting the masses. The separation could, the conditional is a must, be a communication strategy first and foremost, and then a marketing one, which could shift attention above all to the legal affairs of Chiara Ferragni who, guess what, has changed agency in recent weeks of communication and relied on mamma Community.

Finally, it seems that the influencer was invited to What's the weather like. What will he talk about? Will he make the separation official? We'll find out soon!