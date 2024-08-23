Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the new indiscretion: “They often argued”

Pandoro-gate would have been just the final blow for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: this is what Gianluigi Lembo revealed in an interview in which he also spoke about the breakup between the Ferragnez.

Singer of the group “Anema e Core band” that performs in the well-known Capri club, “Taverna Anema e Core”, Gianluigi Lembo revealed to MowMag of having seen the now ex-couple in the club several times.

“I remember last summer, when there was no sign of a marital crisis, that she and Fedez were often bickering. In short, you could tell that not everything was going right.”

In short, according to the interpreter, things between the two had not been going well for some time and the pandoro-gate would have done nothing but definitively precipitate the relationship.