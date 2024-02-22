For several months now the topic has been on the agenda without a shadow of a doubt Chiara Ferragni. The well-known influencer ended up at the center of various gossip and rumors regarding his entire life. In the last few days there has been talk of her disappearance from her husband Fedez's Instagram page and today the confirmation would have arrived official breakup between the Ferragnezs. From the social accounts of the two we can see several clues that support this hypothesis. In particular, one of the latest Instagrams stories Chiara would confirm this news. Let's find out together what it is.

Chiara Ferragni with Fedez and Paloma

In the photo, published as a story by the influencer, you can see it Lion sleep in the bed of parents. No particular caption or phrase accompanies the shot in question, just a red heart. According to many, the emoticon takes on a particular meaning, not only of love towards the child. In fact, little Leone finds himself in Fedez's place in mum and dad's bed. Perhaps to symbolize that there is a new “man of the house”. Neither Chiara nor Fedez have confirmed or denied the rumors circulating in the last few hours. From the profile of Chiara Ferragnifor example, many photos with her husband have disappeared, including the profile picture.

The photos posted by Chiara Ferragni after the breakup with Fedez

The other stories of the young entrepreneur also confirm what has been said so far. In fact, this morning Chiara filmed herself while she was doing some work exercise at home, alongside a writing that could leave room for various interpretations, namely:

“Back at It.”

Chiara Ferragni does pilates

That is, going back to doing what we used to do, perhaps symbolizing a return to the past. The other images posted by Chiara demonstrate how the young woman is currently going through a moment in which she needs her courage and strength, in order to face a particular situation.

The photos posted by Chiara Ferragni after the breakup with Fedez

In fact, it seems that the problems with her husband began last year, after Sanremo Festival. Since then, the couple has gone through a really tough year during which Fedez he would not have supported his wife as best as he could Clear.