Preview photos of the couple’s new holiday home on social media. Here’s how much it cost

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have fulfilled their dream: buying a house on Lake Como. This was confirmed by the influencer herself who, as usual, informed her fans of this novelty.

Chiara has published a preview on Instagram of several shots of the couple’s new villa for the holidays, exactly on the lake, also a destination for famous people such as George Clooney.

Source: Instagram

The Ferragnezes bought and then renovated the house to their liking. Now that the work is finished, here is the result from Chiara’s social networks. Let’s start with the cost, about 5 million euros.

As you can see from the photos, the villa has an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the lake and a series of sunbeds where you can sunbathe and relax. The interiors are elegant and cared for down to the smallest detail. You see a living room in shades of beige with a lake view from every window, bedrooms perfectly in keeping with the villa’s furnishing style. There should also be a wellness area which, however, Chiara has decided not to show on Instagram at the moment.

What he showed is a bedroom with single beds with really beautiful wallpaper behind them. Perhaps this was intentional but the fact is that many users have wondered why the beds are single, therefore suspecting a couple crisis. In reality, this is just one of the many bedrooms that the villa has and which will host the couple’s many guests. Surely there will be a double bedroom for them and another for his two children.

There are also those who have criticized the couple for this umpteenth spending spree. All that remains is to wait when the villa of the Ferragnez on Lake Como.