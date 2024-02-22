According to Dagospia's sources, it seems that the marriage of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has reached a definitive turning point, with the rapper having left their residence in Milan.

It would seem that the love story between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has reached an irreversible turning point, as reported by some sources close to the couple. The rapper apparently packed his bags and left their Milan residence over the weekend, not returning since.

The tension between the two had already been felt during the Sanremo Festival 2023when the rapper ended up in the spotlight for the kiss he gave to Rosa Chemical, a gesture that had caused a stir especially because it occurred in a context in which the attention should have been entirely on his wife, co-host of the Italian Music Festival. This episode had therefore already created a crack in their marriage. But, this brief period of crisis seemed to be over.

At the end of the year, however, a real storm hit the case of Pandoro Balocco, which saw Chiara Ferragni in the sights of numerous haters and more. Furthermore, the situation was further complicated by the fine suffered by Ferragni due to this controversial affair. Regarding this episode, Ferragni expected support from her husband, which however was not there.

On the contrary, it seems that Fedez showed a less generous attitude, going so far as to reproach his wife for the negative effect that his legal problems were having on the family business. Subsequently, he is said to have taken a trip to You love me with his assistant and, upon his return, definitively left the marital home.

This move added further fuel to speculation about the crisis between the couple. To confirm these suppositions, Chiara Ferragni recently modified her profile picture, choosing a photo in which her husband is not present. She also shared another intriguing photo on Instagram of herself: her hand without the wedding ring. This gesture has further fueled the debates and hypotheses on the current situation of his relationship with Fedez.