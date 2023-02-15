The reference seems to be to what Chiara said on the Sanremo stage.

After San Remo Festival rumors of a crisis between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. It all happened after the kiss on stage between the rapper and Rosa Chemical. The gesture apparently did not please Chiara who would have shown all her disappointment with her husband.

The fact is that the influencer entrepreneur is back on social media with a post of thanks for the wonderful experience without ever mentioning her husband Fedez.

Source: web

“I would like to thank everyone who worked with me on this project and everyone who supported me, applauded me and understood the message behind each of these dresses. It was important for me not only to dress in beautiful clothes but also in a universal social message to bring attention to women’s rights, to those of their bodies and how the disposal of the female body by women themselves is, unfortunately, still considered discussed and questionable” – he wrote.

Furthermore, Ferragni is appearing in Milan with her children and friends, but there is no trace of the singer who has practically gone off the radar. Ferragnez fans are starting to worry about this absence.

To make things worse, a writing that appeared under the couple’s house in Milan thought about it. The newspaper reported the news open who wrote as under the couple’s house in the Citylife area in Milan, an inscription appeared which reads: “Think of me ** a”. The reference would seem precisely to the phrase that Chiara brought to the Ariston stage on a dress of hers where she had written: “Think free“.

According to rumors, however, the writing would be a work by the artist Richard Benassiby title “Daily Desire“. The plaque that accompanies the installation would seem to explain that in this way the artist refers “to infinity the completion of the work” and makes “the fruition a completely new experience”.

So just an artistic work to recall the trend of the moment or a clear and explicit reference to Chiara Ferragni?