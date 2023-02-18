A video circulating on TikTok shows the couple welcomed by the chef at Villa Crespi

Editorial board – Milan

New chapter in Ferragnez saga. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez went to dinner together at Villa Crespithe restaurant of Antonino Cannavacciuolo located in Orta San Giulio. The couple was filmed by a fan as she entered the restaurant and was greeted by the chef. “None of their crisis is true” writes the user who posted the video on TikTok “today they were at Villa Crespi together. Will they just want privacy? Or all a montage?” asks the author of the video.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez at dinner together — The TikTok video, taken up by various news sites, surpassed over 1.5 million views in just a few hours, exploding the profile of the girl who simply found herself in the right place at the right time. You can see it in the video Antonino Cannavacciuolo welcome the couple with his classic smile and accompany them to the entrance of the club. Neither Chiara Ferragni nor Fedez have published images of the dinner at the starred restaurant, contravening their habits, given that every dinner, every social moment becomes an opportunity for a photo or a story. See also Recovery dates have been set: Bologna-Inter on April 27, Atalanta-Turin on May 11

the same outfit — As new detectives, web users have sifted through Chiara Ferragni’s stories to confirm that it was actually a recent video. AND Chiara Ferragni seems to be wearing the same clothes which he had shown in a story yesterday in front of the mirror in his walk-in closet. Pictured Chiara is in a red tartan skirt and scarf with a black turtleneck and coat attached. Same clothes that can be seen in the video in front of Villa Crespi. Video in which there is also Fedez. Why keep all this secrecy?

fedez away from social media — Meanwhile Fedez has disappeared from social media. In the last few hours she had published a story on Instagram with the phrase “You my magnet, I your calamity” which is taken from the song with which she asked her to marry him. But the story was immediately deleted. Despite this there are those who managed to save it and make it circulate. Why post it and then delete it? A regret? A way to continue to feed this gossip? See also Reinaldo Rueda plays it with an explosive and surprising Selection

the event cancelled — Meanwhile the demonstration organized in Piazza Duomo in Milan in support of the couple, it was canceled due to too much media exposure received and the risk of too many people present. The Fedez – Ferragni saga continues with rumors and without any official confirmation. So there were those who saw them together outside a door, who began to scrutinize the photos of Chiara Ferragni suspecting that she no longer wears her faith.

stop filming the ferragnez — Then came the voice of suspension of filming of The Ferragnez 2 the docu-series on the couple. Sanremo has been over for over a week but we keep talking about the Ferragnez. And we will continue to do so at least until the two return to publishing stories of family life on their social networks. Who knows if to know all their truth about this week we will have to wait for the release of the series on Prime Video. See also The possible starting lineup of the South Korean national team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup