According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, after the end of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they would be in crisis. However, in the last few hours, an unprecedented background has emerged that could confirm the numerous rumors about their private life. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

For days now, nothing has been done on the web other than to talk about the alleged one sentimental crisis between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. There furious fight between the couple it would have erupted due to the kiss taken between the Milanese rapper and Rosa Chemical during the final evening of San Remo Festival. However, the reality looks different.

In fact, unlike what many may think, the crisis would not have resulted from the kiss between Rosa Chemical and Fedez but from theexcessive prominence of the latter on the stage of the Ariston Theater. In any case, while the Milanese influencer and rapper remain silent on social media, some sources close to the couple have unveiled a unprecedented backstory which could confirm the numerous rumors.

Fedez he is sleeping on the sofa for days: this is what some people close to the couple revealed to “Vanity Fair”. It’s not all. The influencer and the singer continue to live in their home in City Life in the city of Milan but would sleep in separate beds. Therefore, the news released by the famous magazine would be the first confirmation of the difficulties that the couple would be going through.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: silence on social media

On the other hand, that the two have problems it is now evident. We can deduce that from silence of Fedez on social media or from Images which Chiara publishes in her Instagram Stories in which there is no trace of her husband. Furthermore, on the occasion of an interview, it was the Milanese rapper who declared that when they argue they do not appear together on social networks.