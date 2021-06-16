Chiara Ferragni posted stories this afternoon in which she announces that tomorrow she will reveal some important news concerning her brand. In the posts, the influencer toasts something very important that will remain a secret for the next 24 hours.

Still news for the sparkling career of Chiara Ferragni, which especially in recent months has reached very important milestones.

The influencer preferred not to reveal today what it is, explaining that tomorrow he will be punctual in announcing every detail: for now, therefore, what this novelty is about remains a mystery.

Chiara he also posted on his profile Instagram some photos in which, in his office, he tries to uncork some bubbles to toast, but awkwardly fails to let the cork fly.

The good news of Chiara

Chiara Ferragni spoke this afternoon in his Instagram stories of a very beautiful thing that she managed to do with her brand.

Read also: Chiara Ferragni: does the influencer harm the mother?

The novelty will come out tomorrow on There Print, so it will not be announced until tomorrow morning, but from how he talks about it, even without revealing details Chiara he seems very enthusiastic about it.

It will therefore be a further milestone that will be added to the prestigious achievements that Chiara has reached in recent months on the employment front.

The difficult toast

To celebrate this “very beautiful thing” which will only be revealed tomorrow, Chiara Ferragni he decided to toast in his office together with his staff.

In his post of Instagram Chiara Ferragni shows photos of a very funny scene: the influencer in fact seems not to shine in uncorking bottles for toasts, and on the post published a few hours ago, a sequence of funny faces appears that Chiara assumes during his attempts to blow the cork off the bottle, with little success.

All that remains is to wait for tomorrow to discover the important news.