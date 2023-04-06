Chiara Ferragni alarms the fans: “Be careful”

Chiara Ferragni has alerted her fans to possible scams related to a contest that her brand has launched in recent days.

Among the stories of his profile Instagram, in fact, the influencer posted an official press release from his company adding: “Beware of fake ads”.

In recent days, in fact, Chiara Ferragni Brand has launched a contest aimed at followers aimed at winning some products of the brand founded by the digital entrepreneur.

Some followers, however, took the opportunity to try to deceive users by creating fake profiles that pretended to be Chiara Ferragni’s brand, most likely asking for money in exchange.

Alerted by some followers, Chiara Ferragni immediately ran for cover by warning her fans of the danger.

“Attention! We are receiving several reports of fake accounts that contact you through nicknames similar to ours for the giveaway in progress. We therefore ask you to pay the utmost attention and to make sure that the source profile of the message in DM is always the official one of the brand” reads the press release released by the company and re-launched by Ferragni herself.