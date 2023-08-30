Chiara Ferragni against Andrea Giambruno. The influencer and entrepreneur, in the stories on Instagram, criticizes the words with which the journalist and companion of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed himself on TV, in the context of a broad discussion on the risks for women after the latest cases of chronicle.

“I would like to remind Andrea Giambruno and other fellow journalists that we have no problems with wolves; nor with good giants, monsters, dogs and various beasts. Our problem is men, like them”, writes Ferragni, adding that “strangely it is always the woman who is to blame: victim blaming in the state as well”. Giambruno, on Rete4, said: “If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no kind of misunderstanding says Senaldi and no kind of stumble – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems and then you actually risk that the wolf will find it”.