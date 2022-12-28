Chiara Ferragni again in the crosshairs of haters for some photos in the pool

Chiara Ferragni ended up again in the crosshairs of the haters for some photos that portray her in the hotel pool where she spent the Christmas holidays.

The influencer posted some images on her Instagram profile that portray her in the tub while enjoying the last remnants of her stay with the caption: “Last night here”.

The usual comments from the haters were immediately unleashed, who commented on the influencer’s b-side.

“The panettone has risen” wrote one user not considering the lens effect made by the water, while another wrote: “This photo is not real, hips and butt look like a wine barrel. Impossible”.

“Thank goodness there is water that makes you a decent bottom” is another of the comments that can be read on his profile.

And again: “By now you are pathetic, ridiculous and boring with these photos”. Others, however, as has already happened in the past, ask what her husband Fedez thinks of the fact that her influencer posts photos of her that portray her in no less than a bikini.

This time Chiara Ferragni did not respond as happened in the past when she commented on the insults received with a lapidary “you suck”.