Fedez left home a few days ago and a few hours ago some flowers were delivered to Chiara Ferragni, perhaps as a token of love

When facing a separation, in many cases we suffer, and each of us finds comfort in a different way. Without a doubt, having people around who, even with simple gestures, try to make us feel better helps a lot. And this is exactly what is happening at home Ferragniwhere flowers arrive after separation with Fedezbut who sent this bunch of flowers It seems like a mystery.

Chiara Ferragni

In these last few days, the news that travels faster than all the others among the newspapers, the radio and the various websites is, without a shadow of a doubt, the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The most loved couple on the web has officially split. Fedez left the family home in mid-February, and has now found another accommodation in CityLife. While Chiara Ferragni spent many days locked in the house. But since yesterday she, the digital entrepreneur, has started going out again, first with her children at the amusement park and today, with a friend.

The influencer is also found to be active on social media, publishing stories and posts to update her fans. Precisely in one of these stories, you come up with a really interesting detail. A bouquet, delivered to the Ferragni home. The photo is not accompanied by any tag or phrase, and this has intrigued fans a lot. Many have asked why Chiara Ferragni did not reveal who brought her the flowers. They could be a gift from a loved one who, in her moment of need, thought of brightening up the young woman's day with a gift.

Flowers delivered to Ferragni's home

But, given the rumors of the last few hours, the bouquet of flowers could be a token of love of a suitor. To increase these doubts, yesterday's outing to the amusement park with the children, but not alone. In fact Leone was hand in hand with another little girl. The news of an alleged relationship with a well-known fashion figure, who also has two daughters of Leone's age, could also explain the presence of this bouquet of flowers in the Ferragni house.