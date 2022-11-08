Chiara Ferragni launches her pandoro on Tik Tok: how much does it cost and where to find the “pink dessert”

A short video on Tik Tok, first of the buyers, then of the influencer herself: this is how Chiara Ferragni has formalized the marketing of a Ferragni-branded pandoro, thanks to collaboration with Balocco. The entrepreneur, already announced as co-host of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, is reconfirmed as a protagonist in the holiday sweets market, after she had launched her Easter egg in the past months.

And, just like the egg, the pandoro is unmistakable, from the pink packaging with the brand of the influencer, also present on the red bow, while Chiara appears in the caricature of “Santa Claus” driving the magic reindeer sleigh. Inside the pandoro package, then, a bag of pink icing sugar and a stencil that reproduces the logo Ferragni, to decorate the cake and make it even more personalized. A surprise appreciated by all fans.

Pandoro by Chiara Ferragni, part of the proceeds will be donated to charity

But how much does Chiara Ferragni’s pandoro cost?? Users who bought it have commented certifying a price between 9 and 10 euros. The new designer party dessert can be purchased in Tigros stores and in Decò supermarkets, as well as, of course, on the official Balocco website.

The company that produces sweets specifies that the operation will also be used for charity; a part of the proceeds will in fact be donated to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin, to help research into therapeutic treatments for children with Osteosarcoma and Ewing’s Sarcoma.

