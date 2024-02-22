Chiara Ferragni is absent from all the Milan Fashion Week shows, she prefers to stay at home with her children and practice pilates

We have officially entered the days dedicated to fashion, with fashion shows in important cities such as Paris and Milan. Milan Fashion Week has already started on this day, and there are many well-known faces participating in the various events. But what causes a sensation is not the presences, but the great absences. In fact it seems that Chiara Ferragni, will not participate in any of the fashion shows scheduled in Milan. The reasons that led to this decision are different, and in the meantime the entrepreneur and influencer practices pilates in home.

Chiara Ferragni absent from the Milan fashion shows

We've been talking about it for some time now Chiara Ferragni, young Italian entrepreneur and influencer and in recent months the gossip linked to the young woman has not been positive. The storm that is overwhelming the young woman begins with the heavy accusations of aggravated fraud dependent on him and continues with marital affairs. In recent weeks there have been many rumors circulating around the influencer.

There are many gossips and hypotheses regarding a breakup with Fedez which seem to have found a match. Chiara Ferragni's problems are not only of the heart but also legal, given the recent search inside her companies. Perhaps, precisely for all these reasons, Chiara Ferragni would be absent give her parades which are being held these days in Milan. Meanwhile, the young girl practices pilates at home, a discipline that has always fascinated her.

Chiara Ferragni

Despite the rumors about her possible presence at the most awaited fashion week of the year, it seems that the young woman prefers to spend her time in family. Even if, as can be seen from the photos and Instagram stories, the husband is almost completely absent Fedez. Meanwhile, the singer recently spent a day with Donatella Versace.

Chiara Ferragni does pilates

The designer will show on Friday and many are wondering if Clear he will at least participate in this event, given his long-standing friendship with Donatella. Meanwhile, the influencer's sister, Valentina Ferragni, was also a guest at Fendi. So she seems like she's the only one missing only the digital entrepreneur at all the events of the Milan fashion shows.