Clare Ferragni again at the center of some controversy. Over the last few hours, the digital entrepreneur has shared a shot that has made her followers very concerned, especially for a detail that has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, everyone could not help but notice the excessive thinness of the fashion blogger.

Chiara Ferragni, fans worried about her excessive thinness: what happened to the digital entrepreneur?

The last post shared by Chiara Ferragni has created no small concern in all her followers. In detail, in the shot in question it is possible to notice a bandaid emerged from the top, but not only. According to some, the digital entrepreneur appeared very thin and with a sad look.

A few months ago Chiara Ferragni revealed that she underwent a small operation to remove a neo:

Since I got the result I can tell you about it. Once a year, now once every six months, I have a mole visit because I am familiar with melanomas. During a recent checkup it turned out that a mole on my arm had changed slightly in color, so the doctors decided to remove it. Fortunately, the histological result has arrived, everything is ok. He was a changed neo and to be removed because he could turn into a melanoma.

For many the bandaid appeared in the last shots is very similar to the one of a few months ago. Despite the great curiosity of her followers to know what happened, at the moment the digital entrepreneur has not provided any clarification and has preferred not to respond to the gossip that has been circulating about her these days.