Clare Ferragni is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters in the world of gossip. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The influencer was hit by a lot of criticism after presenting her new line of beauty products in Palermo. Let’s find out together what happened.

In these days Chiara Ferragni has flown to Palermo. Here the most loved fashion blogger ever helped promote her new line of beauty products. Many waiting for her fan who, despite the cold and frost, have not missed an opportunity to meet Chiara Ferragni and take pictures selfies with her.

Around this story, however, a real one has been unleashed in the last few hours storm. Indeed, of the many fans who awaited the digital entrepreneur at this unmissable event, only a few of her managed to have the opportunity to take a selfie with her and get to know her better.

These are some of the phrases spoken by fans about the digital entrepreneur:

I don’t sleep peacefully without her pajamas, if I don’t wear her panties, if I don’t drink from her water bottle. There are always criticisms, ‘are you crazy about the 60 euro bottle?’ But it doesn’t matter to me, I love her, adore her and will always support her.

Or:

I like everything about Chiara: her benevolence, her generosity. I adore her in everything she does, she never hides anything and on her social media she shows her life about her. I have the socks, the duvet, the pillows: I couldn’t participate because I had already bought everything as soon as it came out.

But how is this possible? According to rumors, it seems that following one expense minimum of 50 euros of its products, some people were the winners of a scratch card that allowed them to take a selfies with the most loved fashion blogger ever.