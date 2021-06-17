Home » News » Chiara Ferragni: 100% owner of The Blond Salad

The announcement made this morning from her Instagram profile: Chiara Ferragni bought the remaining 45% of the company Tbs, founded by her in 2009, becoming the 100% owner of The Blonde Salad. The company that manages the online magazine now also passes under his control.

The Blonde Salad passes entirely under the control of Chiara Ferragni. The influencer and digital entrepreneur has thus acquired the remaining 45% of the Tbs Crew Srl becoming the sole owner of the share capital.

The news was spread through the profile Instagram staff of Chiara Ferragni and by the general manager of The Blonde Salad Fabio Maria Damato.

Chiara Ferragni sole owner of TBS

The news was announced yesterday, without giving any details. So Chiara Ferragni announced in the early afternoon that she had become the full owner of the Tbs Crew Srl.

Read also: Chiara Ferragni: family photos in underwear

The influencer bought the remaining 45% of the company she created in 2009 and sees it as founder, so it is Administrator Delegate.

“I thank Esuriens and families Morgese is Barindelli for having been by my side and supporting me in these last years of incredible growth and success of the company. I wish the brothers Morgese and to the family Barindelli a big good luck for further successful projects. “

So Chiara Ferragni thanks the families who had 45% of the company sold to it following the agreements that have thus made it full owner of the company The Blonde Salad.

The announcement made yesterday

Already since yesterday Chiara Ferragni had announced important news that would be made known today.

In post that heralded this great milestone, post devoid of details attributable to this novelty, we can see in fact Chiara Ferragni uncork a bottle of bubbles to toast.