Farewell to Chiara Aggio: the doctors could not do anything to save her. There 30-year-old woman hit dies after 6 days of agony spent in hospital. Everyone hoped until the end that he could recover. But the injuries were too serious and the 30-year-old died. The community clings to the family in this time of pain.

Chiara Aggio was only 30 years old. A week ago she was crossing a street on the outskirts of Latina. Suddenly an SUV driven by an entrepreneur from Cisterna di Latina arrived. The driver didn’t see her and she didn’t have time to get to safety.

The 30-year-old woman had just gotten off the bus. She was crossing the street to go to the office of Latin Job Training. The car took her in full, without giving her time to even notice what was happening.

The 118 health workers they immediately reached the scene of the accident. They immediately realized the gravity of the situation and requested the intervention of the air ambulance. The Terracina traffic police officers also arrived on the spot for all the relevant findings.

When the rescuers loaded her into the helicopter, her heart stopped beating. The pilot had to land atSanta Maria Goretti hospital in Latina, where doctors have tried, even with an intervention. to save her life. Unfortunately she died in the intensive care unit of the hospital where she was transferred after the operation.

THE doctors of the intensive care unit of Santa Maria Goretti after 6 days of hospitalization they had to declare the death of the 30 year old. The family authorized organ donation.

The man who was driving the SUV could be accused of street murderalthough the agents have yet to determine the exact dynamics of the accident, considering in particular the speed of the vehicle and the fact that perhaps Chiara was crossing outside the pedestrian crossing.