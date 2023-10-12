In 2016, following an incorrect operation, Chiara Andreotti was left quadriplegic: today, 7 years later, her heart has stopped

She passed away at just 37 years old and after 7 years of agony Chiara Andreotti. In 2009j she was involved in an accident and received a 10-day prognosis. However, the ailments continued and she had to undergo an operation which, when wrong, left her quadriplegic. The Ferrara prosecutor’s office is now investigating the facts.

A car accident occurred in 2009 as unfortunately happens to many but in the case of Chiara, then 30 years old, it had cost her a small injury and a prognosis of around 10 days.

Born and raised in Lake Towerin Versilia, the young woman had moved a few years earlier to Emilia Romagna, to Bologna, together with her boyfriend.

At the end of those 10 days of prognosis i pains of Chiara did not vanish into thin air, on the contrary. As the weeks, months, years went by, they they became more acute more and more until she was convinced to return to the hospital for checks.

In 2016 he underwent a cervical arthropod surgerywhich involved the removal of the intervertebral disc and the interposition of ‘cage in peek‘. An operation usually considered routine, quite simple, but in that case it didn’t go well.

From the days following the operation, during which the young woman returned to her mother to be cared for, it was realized that the arm and the legs of Chiara they no longer worked.

She had entered the operating room in good health conditionsbut she emerged quadriplegic.

The doctor who advised and carried out the operation in a clinic in Faenza, the neurosurgeon Antonio Paolo Fabrizi, following the events it ended under accusation.

Since then Chiara Andreotti has experienced a real Calvary, without ever having the slightest improvement, on the contrary. In recent years and especially in the last period his conditions are get worseforcing her to several hospitalizations in Tuscan facilities.

A few days ago, during one of his numerous hospitalizations, the situation worsened until tragic epilogue. At the age of 37 the young woman passed away forever.

Immense the ache of his family, who now demands justice. The Ferrara Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation on the matter.

The funeral of Chiara will be celebrated on Thursday 12 October in the parish of Torre del Lago, in Versilia, at her home.