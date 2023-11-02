Chiara Biasi very sensual in Alice (Natalie Portman) from Closer at Chiara Ferragni’s party

“Lying is the most fun a girl can have without getting naked… but undressed is even better,” she says Natalie Portman in Closer in the 2004 film that inspired the costume of one Chiara Biasi very sensual.

The influencer with almost 4.5 million followers – who many football fans remember as Zaza’s girlfriend in the past – wore the role of Alice Ayers making even a star like Portman forget in the Halloween party organized by her friend Chiara Ferragni.

Diletta Leotta and Alice Campello in Lara Croft and Sandy version at Chiara Ferragni’s party

An event that saw many VIPs invited. First of all, an unforgettable one Diletta Leotta as Lara Croft and Alice Campello, Alvaro Morata’s partner (Juventus’ dream, will it be a three-way return? Here are the rumors about him, Vlahovic and the Juventus moves) is enchanting in the role of a character who made cinema history: the sweet Sandy protagonist of the love story with Danny Zucco in the film Grease (with the legendary couple John Travolta-Olivia Newton John).

Chiara Biasi, Diletta Leotta, Alice Campello at Chiara Ferragni’s party: all the photos in the gallery above.

And then…

