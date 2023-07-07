Vincenzo, Chiara Gualzetti’s father, wanted to speak with an open heart to the parents of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle

Those are very strong words Vincent Gualzetti, father of Chiara, killed in 2021 in Monteveglio by one of her same age, addresses Michelle Causo’s parents today. The man invited them not to keep anything inside, to bring out their immense pain. A cruel fate has brought their daughters together and the same has brought them together as parents who witnessed an absurd atrocity.

Clare and Michelle were two girls like many. Full of joy, life, plans for the future, love for their families and friends.

A cruel destiny it meant that on their roads they met people who took everything away from them, with a knife in their hand and so much hatred in their hearts.

Clear was killed by a contemporary of hers June 27, 2021who took her to a park of Monteveglio and there he had no mercy on her, finishing her with stabs, kicks and punches, before abandoning her like garbage.

Exactly two years and one day later, the June 28, 2023the same fate also befell a Michelle. She too was stabbed to death by a peer and she too was abandoned as rubbish near the rubbish bins in SpringvalleyRome.

Today, Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti, Chiara’s father, wanted dedicate a few words to Michelle’s parentswho find themselves experiencing the same pain that he experienced two years ago.

Vincenzo Gualzetti’s words for Michelle’s parents

When you lose a child it’s like losing pieces of yourself along the waysays Mr. Vincenzo to the journalists of the Adnkronoswho then addresses Messrs. Causo directly:

Hold on! Now you will swim in a stormy sea where in addition to the devastating pain and impossible to soothe over time in this case not a gentleman, you will have to attend a process that is a bit of a joke, unacceptable. You will bump your head against ridiculous laws that don’t ensure the right punishment for underage murderers. Never keep the pain inside her, let it out, cry and scream, because my wife never did, she somatized the despair and in the end the despair destroyed her.

In Daniela and Gianluca Causo, Vincenzo recognized his own same desire to change things, as well as the same immense, inconsolable pain. That’s why he said that when they’re strong enough and ready, they have to join him “so that these bastards pay for what they have done, so that another daughter’s death is not in vain“.