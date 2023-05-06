“My strategy as a rider? Simple, attack uphill and sometimes even downhill. Without too many calculations, but with a precise goal in mind: the final victory of the Giro… Then, desires are one thing, reality is another The Rose has always eluded me, but the desire to wear it has indirectly allowed me to triumph three times in the climbers’ classification. And don’t call it a secondary jersey, otherwise I’ll get angry…” Well, it’s better not to infuriate Claudio Chiappucci. After all, we’re talking about the Diablo, one of the cyclists most loved by sportsmen for his “ringworm” that led him to set fire to the streets of the races held between the 1980s and 1990s. Tour of Italy included. Grit, heart and legs weren’t enough for him to bring home the pink race or the Tour de France: he has always found a champion to block his way. Whether it was Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain or the eternal rival (now a friend) Gianni Bugno. But if Chiappucci is still in the hearts of Italians, he means that he has given him something beautiful. Many emotions, for example. Especially when the stage went in the direction of the giants. Up there, between hairpin bends and double-digit gradients, the Diablo gave its best. And for the opponents it was hell.