The elections came late to certain corners of Chiapas. All of Mexico voted on June 2 in an election that elected the first female president in the country’s history, the pro-government Claudia Sheinbaum, with an overwhelming majority. All except three towns in the southern state: Pantelhó, Chicomuselo and Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal. There, the most important political day in democratic nations, when residents go to the polls to exercise their right and elect their public representatives, had to be postponed. The armed conflict that has raged in the region over the past three years was to blame. Almost three months later, this Sunday, the municipalities tried again, but the violence has not stopped and almost nothing has changed since the beginning of summer. In Pantelhó, they could not be held; in Chicomuselo, only partially; from Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal, a practically isolated community in the woods, hardly any news has arrived.

The elections in the three municipalities of Chiapas were not going to change anything in the Mexican political landscape, but its citizens had to choose mayors and representatives in the City Council. The previous week unfolded just like the previous months: roadblocks, by criminal groups and armed civilians, spread around the towns called to vote; kidnappings of adult men to use as human shields at illegal checkpoints; shootings; skirmishes between hitmen and the armed forces, one of which ended with the death of a 22-year-old soldier of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), Jaime Durán, killed in an attack with drones that dropped explosives on the military in Chicomuselo. A general feeling of insecurity that has not been new for some time in the region, while 18,046 people were called to elect 18 public offices in elections described as “extraordinary.” by official bodies.

The day before the elections, the National Electoral Institute (INE) officials were still unclear as to whether it was safe to hold the elections or not. On Friday, at a meeting, the INE announced that the Chiapas Government Secretariat had informed them that the violence had not subsided in Pantelhó: “We are aware that this situation in the municipalities in question has not shown significant variation,” as collected Chiapas Parallel. The INE delegates in the State decided to annul the elections. A bloodbath must be avoided, they said: “We cannot assume the responsibility of providing physical security or governability, because it is not our function. The omission by the competent authorities in the matter, to provide governability and security, can lead to a bloodbath on election day in the municipality of Pantelhó, for which we do not want to be morally or legally responsible.”

Pantelhó, in the Chiapas Highlands, the mountains surrounding San Cristóbal de las Casas, has been one of the municipalities that has suffered the most from the siege of organized crime in recent months. The most common news coming from those mountains speaks of massacres, routine disappearances, extortion, paramilitary groups and a civilian population on the run: thousands of displaced people who have left their villages, mostly indigenous, to take refuge in San Cristóbal, Tuxtla and other larger cities inside and outside the state.

Residents of the municipality of Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal (Chiapas) go to vote during the extraordinary elections on August 25, 2024. IECP Chiapas

The Church demands disarmament

The Catholic Church of Chiapas, which has become a key spokesperson for the inhabitants imprisoned by violence in the face of a government discourse that minimizes the conflict and assures that the State is living days of peace, echoed Pantelhó’s decision and asked the same for Chicomuselo. “Why was the electoral replacement process in the municipality of Chicomuselo not suspended when there are worse conditions of insecurity and violence in the region?” asked the Diocese of San Cristóbal in a public letter. In it, in addition to demanding the disarmament of the armed groups, it urged the INE “not to carry out the electoral replacement since the conditions do not exist to generate the process of election and citizen participation, due to the high level of violence and insecurity that the population experiences.”

Chicomuselo is one of the epicenters of the war between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), the two most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the country, for control of the territory, drug and human trafficking, and the domination of its inhabitants. Only in its region, the Sierra Mariscal and the border with Guatemala, at least 10,000 people had been forcibly displaced, according to a study published in February. Since then, far from reversing the exodus, people have continued to flee. According to data from the INE itself, the conditions of insecurity have caused only 40% of the population in the municipality to be able to vote. Of the 45 polling stations necessary for all its inhabitants to be able to go to the polls, only 27 were installed.

In Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal, a municipality of just over 3,000 inhabitants nestled in the El Triunfo natural park, the Chiapas Institute of Elections and Citizen Participation (IEPC) set up six voting booths. The president of the organization, María Magdalena Vila Domínguez, acknowledged the danger of holding the elections, but defended the right of the people of Chiapas to vote, despite everything: “After ups and downs, complications, obstacles and adverse conditions that have put citizens, board officials, INE staff, staff of our decentralized bodies and the central offices of this Institute at risk, we are willing to fulfill our constitutional obligation to hold elections.”

The conflict is getting out of the government’s hands and Chiapas is moving towards a situation of ungovernability, drifting ever further. In addition to the violence that surrounded the three municipalities, two rival groups exchanged gunfire this Sunday in Benemérito de las Américas, at the other end of the state, bordering Guatemala in the Lacandon jungle. A week earlier, on the road leading to the town, three bodies with signs of torture and a shot, the one that killed them, were found.

Mexican soldiers patrol the community of Tila, in the municipality of Yajalón (Chiapas), on June 14, 2024. Carlos Lopez (EFE)

