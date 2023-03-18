Chiapas.- A spectacular accident occurred this Friday night in the municipality of Oxchuc, Oaxaca, after a trailer hit several vehicles after running out of brakes. The mishap left at least 25 people injured and one dead.

The accident reportedly occurred after the trailer that was completing a route between San Cristóbal de las Casas and Ocosingo encountered other vehicles on the road and was unable to stop the march.

The cargo unit would have run over at least two private vehicles, and two motorcycle taxis, since according to media in the region it was the time when many people return to their homes.

For its part, the State Civil Protection System reported that it has a preliminary balance of 25 people injured and unfortunately one person deceased.

"In a preliminary way, 25 injured people are reported and unfortunately one person died. A passenger unit, a tractor-trailer, two private vehicles and two motorcycle taxis were involved in the accident."reported Civil Protection.

The authorities mentioned that the injured people were transferred by Civil Protection of Oxchuc to the Basic Hospital of the same municipality.