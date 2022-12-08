Chiapas.- Today in the state of Chiapas various important events were recorded, the most relevant being the locating of a lifeless teacher reported missing in the capital of Chiapas.

Likewise, migration organizations anticipate that before the end of 2022, in Chiapas there will be an increase in the arrival of migrants.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported that Chiapas continues with a low incidence of new Covid-19 infections.

They find the body of a teacher inside a cistern in Tuxtla Gutiérrez

This Thursday the lifeless location of the sample was confirmed Paola Yazmin Ocampo, who was reported as missing since last December 7 in teeuxtla Gutierrez.

According to the first reports, the teacher was located this Thursday morning inside a cistern at the David Gómez elementary school, in the capital of Chiapas, one day after she disappeared.

As mentioned in the disappearance file, relatives of the woman indicate that it was last Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. when Paola Yazmín was seen leaving her house in the subdivision Moctezuma.

It was after the report raised by relatives that workers and colleagues from the sample called a press conference to demand that the authorities locate the woman in the same school where she worked.

This same day it was confirmed that the teacher was located inside a cistern of the same school, for which reason elements of the State Attorney General’s Office are already carrying out the corresponding investigations.

They foresee an increase in migrants by the end of the year in Chiapas

Thousands of migrants are expected to arrive in the state of Chiapas Before the end of 2022, various migrant organizations that are on the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala alerted.

According to the news agency EFE, the organization Haitian Bridge Alliance He mentioned that the next arrival of migrants comes from Central and South American countries. However, they clarify their arrival will depend a lot on the economic resources and difficulties that migrants encounter along the way.

In this sense, Freddy Castillo, coordinator of the association in the border region of Mexico with Guatemala affirmed that these migrants who come are from countries such as Haiti, Chile, Ecuador and French Guiana among other countries in the region.

Chiapas reports low number of Covid-19 infections

This Thursday the Health Secretary I report that in the last 24 hours in the state of Chiapas there were six positive cases of COVID-19 in three municipalities of the entity, in people of legal age.

These cases were detected in the following municipalities: Tuxtla Gutiérrez with four, and Huehuetán and Tapachula with one case each.

Likewise, the secretary of health iHe reported that there are four females and two males, 30 years of age and older. Of the total number of patients, two presented comorbidity data as they had a history of hypertension and immunosuppression.