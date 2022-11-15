Chiapas.- This Tuesday in the state of Chiapas several important events were registered, among them, the looting of a grocery truck that had an accident in San Cristobal the morning of this November 15.

Likewise, a woman and her baby were injured after being run over by a unit of the transport group in front of the chiapas towerafter which woman will try to cross the road.

On the other hand, Public Security authorities led an operation to rescue 15 Guatemalan migrants who were sheltered inside a home in Cacahoatán.

Residents loot damaged trailer in San Cristóbal

Residents of communities in San Cristóbal de las Casas they looted merchandise after a trailer carrying grocery products crashed on the road that leads to the city ​​of Tuxtla Gutierrez.

According to what was reported by authorities, the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, a few kilometers from the entrance to San Cristobal.

As reported, the accident would have been caused by a mechanical failure in the braking system, which caused the driver to leave with everything and drive into a ravine.

They rescue 15 Guatemalan migrants in Chiapas

A total of 15 migrants of Guatemalan origin were rescued by Cacahoatán Public Security authorities near the border with Guatemala, after they were alerted through an anonymous complaint.

According to what was reported by authorities, the operation was carried out after identifying the property located in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Cacahoatán.

Elements of state and municipal Public Security participated in the action, as well as officials from the National Institute of Migration and the Mexican Army, who also supported the rescue of four men, four women and seven minors and detained three women related to custody. of foreigners.

Combi runs over a woman and her 3-year-old son in Torre Chiapas

A public transport unit ran over a woman and her 3-year-old son this Tuesday morning, after the mother and her little one went to cross the Andrés Serra Rojas boulevard in front of the Chiapas Tower.

The accident reportedly occurred when the woman was about to cross the street and a unit of a bus on Route 5 ran over her.

As a result of the blow, the woman and her son were left lying on the ground, while the driver of the unit came over to help them and call the paramedics. Fortunately, the woman and the baby only had minor blows that did not require medical attention.